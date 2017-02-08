Jason Ross: A Deep Dive Inside The Numbers With, Without Demarcus Cousins

Tonight the Sacramento Kings will play the Boston Celtics without their All-Star DeMarcus Cousins. He will be serving a 1 game suspension because he received his 15th and 16th technical fouls last game against the Chicago Bulls. This will be the 63rd time in his career that the Kings have played without Cousins. Below is a list of numbers that you need to know regarding the team with him and without:
- With DeMarcus Cousins the Kings are (169-297) for a winning percentage of 36%. Over 82 games that equates to a team that wins 29 games a season.
- Without DeMarcus Cousins the Kings are (15-47) for a winning percentage of 24%. Over 82 games that equates to a team that wins 20 games in a season.
Below is the list of games missed by DeMarcus Cousins and why he was out:
- 13 team or NBA suspension
- 11 for injured ankle
- 10 viral meningitis
- 7 rest
- 6 foot
- 4 achilles tendon
- 3 knee
- 3 back
- 2 calf
- 2 sick
- 1 tendonitis
- 1 hip flexor
Looking back at the 13 games that Cousins was suspended:
- (1st year) missed a game because of locker room incident with Donte Greene (team suspension)
- (2nd year) Told to stay away from the team by Coach Westphal because of his then trade demands
- (3rd year) 2 game suspension from the league because of an incident with Spurs broadcaster Sean Elliott.
- NBA suspension after striking OJ Mayo of the Dallas Mavericks
- Indefinite suspension from team (2 games) Maloofs re-instated him after 1 game but he didn’t play in the 2nd game
- (4th year) 1 game suspension from NBA after incident with Patrick Beverly
- NBA suspension for receiving his 16th technical
- (5th year) No suspensions
- (6th year) NBA suspension for incident with Al Horford
- 1 game team suspension from George Karl
- NBA suspension for receiving his 16th technical
- (71h year) Serving a 1 game suspension tonight for receiving his 16th technical