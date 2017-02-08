Men Charged In Shooting Death Of Teen Who Egged Cars

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Two men have been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy who authorities say hit one of the suspects with an egg while out late after the Fourth of July.
Online court documents show 23-year-old Fortunato Villagrana and 22-year-old Martin Antonio Cruz were charged Tuesday with murder and weapons charges.
Neither has an attorney listed.
Prosecutors say the shooting occurred in the early morning of July 5, 2016 in Salt Lake City after the victim, Paris Gustin, hit Villagrana in the ear with an egg inside his car.
Cruz told police that Villagrana grabbed his AK-47 assault rifle from home and the duo went looking for Gustin’s car. Cruz says Villagrana fired several rounds at Gustin while leaning out the car.
A medical examiner found Gustin was hit in the head and back.
