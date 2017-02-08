WATCH: Video Shows Modesto Teen Bullied By Group, Thrown To Ground

February 8, 2017 10:46 PM

MODESTO (CBS13) — Video showing a boy being bullied has made its way around social media.

The video shows the young boy surrounded by a dozen or so larger teens and being violently thrown to the ground. A second video shows him being forced to his knees and told to repeat something.

The teens in the video have been identified as students from Beyer High and Elliott Alternative High.

Elliot’s principal sent a note to parents saying in part, “I would like to say thank you to the parents, students and staff who also brought this incident to our attention. Please be assured that all efforts are being made to continue to provide the safest environment for your son or daughter.”

