Potholes Surprise Drivers, Tear Up Tires On Interstate 80

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Caltrans crews shut down part of Eastbound Interstate 80 for emergency road repairs on Tuesday.

The affected area stretched from Winters Street to Longview Drive.

Over the last 24 hours, Caltrans crews have gotten several reports of drivers getting their tires blown out.

Interstate 80 isn’t the preferred route for Steven Medina, but sometimes it’s the only way he can get around.

“You see me airing my tire right here, this freeway is full of potholes and nails,” Medina said.

Medina says he waited years for the Across the Top project to be over, I-80 could start flowing again.

“This is part of the original construction so we are talking about at least 10 years when the work had been done,” said Dennis Keaton, a spokesman for Caltrans.

Keaton’s says maintenance crews spotted the potholes along eastbound I-80 on Monday.

Crews couldn’t take on the damage alone and waited for a construction company to help with the repairs.

Keaton says aging pavement combined with a wet winter almost always leads to road damage.

A tire shop in West Sacramento has seen a spike in business because of the weather.

“We probably get 25 percent more replacements from potholes,” said Kirby Pedroia, who owns Radial Tire Center.

Pedroia says newer cars with low profile tires are the most likely to be damaged by potholes.

Fixing a blown tire is also a blow to the wallet.

“They’re looking at $175 dollars to fix the aluminum wheel and another $200 to $300 for the tire,” added Pedroia.

Medina has been fortunate enough to drive through I-80 damage free, but only when he has to.

“I-5 is my best bet, it’s a little bit out of the way, but I don’t like to take 80 if I don’t have to.”

Caltrans crews say they’ll continue to monitor older roads for major potholes.