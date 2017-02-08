Search On For Men Who Drugged Woman At Roseville Bar, Then Sexually Assaulted Her

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police are searching for the two men who are accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.

It happened at a popular watering hole near Church and Lincoln Street in Old Roseville. It’s not uncommon to hear someone has had too many drinks, but locals say nothing like this.

“We think that somebody probably put a drug in her drink,” said Dee Dee Gunther, a spokeswoman for the Roseville Police Department.

Investigator are looking for the men who they believe attacked her.

“We can see on surveillance that she is being escorted out by two men she didn’t know,” she said.

Delirious from the drugs, police said the men took her from the bar, sexually assaulted her, then let her go.

One is seen wearing a ball cap with a full beard and stocky build, while the other had short hair and a preppy style.

“It’s extra scary because you want to say that you are safe at home, you’re safe where you go. But to think it’s somebody you just walk by, looks totally normal … it’s just insane,” said Kristie Dunphy, a bartender in the area.

Dunphy is always on the look out for suspicious behavior.

“We will question it definitely if we think it’s questionable,” she said.

The incident has definitely heightened concerns.

“It just kind of refocuses your energy on it. Without a doubt I’m going to be extra cautious,” she said.

Dunphy didn’t recognize the two men either, but knows somebody must.

“We are putting the pictures out there and hoping to arrest these guys and bring them to justice,” said Gunther.

This happened in mid-January, but detectives have not been able to figure out who these two suspects are.

If you have any information or know who those men are, call Roseville police.