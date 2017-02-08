WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Sheriff: Intruder Suspected Of Sexually Assaulting Woman In North Highlands

February 8, 2017 9:55 AM
Filed Under: North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Deputies have arrested a man suspected of getting into a woman’s home, holding her at knifepoint and sexually assaulting her.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to a residence near Watt Avenue and Don Julio Boulevard to investigate a reported intruder.

A woman, 48, had managed to text a relative to call 911 after an intruder got into her home. She said the man had gotten in through a window, woke her up, threatened her with a knife and proceeded to sexually assault her.

Deputies got to the scene in time to find the suspect still inside. He was arrested without incident.

Two children living in the home were not harmed, but detectives believe the suspect was about to enter one of the child’s rooms just before deputies showed up.

The man has been identified as 28-year-old North Highlands resident David Ross Hamilton. He was not known to the woman, deputies say.

Hamilton has been booked at Sacramento County Jail and is facing charges of burglary, child endangerment, rape and a violation of parole. He’s being held on $750,000 bail.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia