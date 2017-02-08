Sheriff: Intruder Suspected Of Sexually Assaulting Woman In North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Deputies have arrested a man suspected of getting into a woman’s home, holding her at knifepoint and sexually assaulting her.
The incident happened early Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to a residence near Watt Avenue and Don Julio Boulevard to investigate a reported intruder.
A woman, 48, had managed to text a relative to call 911 after an intruder got into her home. She said the man had gotten in through a window, woke her up, threatened her with a knife and proceeded to sexually assault her.
Deputies got to the scene in time to find the suspect still inside. He was arrested without incident.
Two children living in the home were not harmed, but detectives believe the suspect was about to enter one of the child’s rooms just before deputies showed up.
The man has been identified as 28-year-old North Highlands resident David Ross Hamilton. He was not known to the woman, deputies say.
Hamilton has been booked at Sacramento County Jail and is facing charges of burglary, child endangerment, rape and a violation of parole. He’s being held on $750,000 bail.