West Sacramento Resident, 24, Identified As Man Killed By Wrong-Way Driver

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities have identified one of the two drivers killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 late Tuesday night.
According to the Sacramento County Coroner’s office, 24-year-old Fernando Bravo Maya was the man killed in the crash. He was a resident of West Sacramento
The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 east of Northgate Boulevard.
California Highway Patrol says a woman was driving the wrong way on the freeway near Raley Boulevard and sideswiped a car. After continuing westbound, she collided with Maya’s car.
Both drivers suffered fatal injuries in the crash. No passengers were in either car.
The woman’s identity has not been released.
A GoFundMe account has been set up by Bravo’s family for funeral expenses.