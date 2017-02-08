West Sacramento Resident, 24, Identified As Man Killed By Wrong-Way Driver

February 8, 2017 8:26 AM
Filed Under: Interstate 80, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities have identified one of the two drivers killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 late Tuesday night.

According to the Sacramento County Coroner’s office, 24-year-old Fernando Bravo Maya was the man killed in the crash. He was a resident of West Sacramento

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 east of Northgate Boulevard.

California Highway Patrol says a woman was driving the wrong way on the freeway near Raley Boulevard and sideswiped a car. After continuing westbound, she collided with Maya’s car.

Both drivers suffered fatal injuries in the crash. No passengers were in either car.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by Bravo’s family for funeral expenses.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia