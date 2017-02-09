WEATHER: Alerts | Weather app | Radar views | Your photos | Severe weather map | River and creek levels | Traffic

1 Worker Killed, 1 Injured In Accident Near Santa Cruz Mountains Landslide

February 9, 2017 2:40 PM
SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS (CBS/AP) – One member of a road crew was killed and another injured when a dump truck ran over them while working to clear a massive mudslide in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The California Highway Patrol said the accident occurred shortly after noon on Highway 17 about 25 miles south of San Jose.

A mudslide on Tuesday briefly shut the main north-south artery between San Jose and coastal Santa Cruz and crews have been working since then to clear debris.

The CHP says one of the worker’s was pronounced dead the scene and the other was conscious and talking to paramedics while pinned under the wheel of the dump truck.

The survivor was extricated and taken to a nearby hospital.

CHP hasn’t released the names of the workers.

