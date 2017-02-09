25 Gates Opened At Sacramento Weir As Wet Weather Continues

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The gates of the Sacramento Weir have been reopened after nearly a week of wet weather.
With river levels rising, officials were prompted to reopen gates of the Sacramento Weir late Wednesday night.
More gates were opened later in the early morning hours.
A total of 25 gates are now open on the weir again. Even more wet weather is on the way.
The deluge of wet weather in January prompted officials to open gates at the Sacramento Weir for the first time in more than a decade.
Opening the gates allows water to flood the Yolo Bypass, taking the stress off river systems.