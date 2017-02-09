Hour 1

In the first hour of the show the guys talk about last night’s win over the Boston Celtics shorthanded. They also talked about the crazy situation in New York with Charles Oakley getting arrested at the Knicks game. Next, Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple joins the guys to talk about the Kings win and update everyone on his return after injury. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys take phone calls from listeners about last night’s Kings win against the Celtics without Cousins, and what if the team should try and work through his problems. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Hour 3

In the third hour of the show the guys take more calls from Kings fans. They also interview John Shurmann, NBA.com/NBA TV, to go over all the news in the NBA. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Hour 4

In the final hour of the show Charles Davis joined the guys to talk about the NFL offseason, and Charles give Grant his choice for an SEC game to travel to this year. After that the guys finished the show taking phone calls. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.