Big Win: The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 2/9

February 9, 2017 7:07 PM
Filed Under: DeMarcus Cousins, Grant Napear With Doug Christie, NBA, NFL, Sacramento Kings

Hour 1

In the first hour of the show the guys talk about last night’s win over the Boston Celtics shorthanded. They also talked about the crazy situation in New York with Charles Oakley getting arrested at the Knicks game. Next, Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple joins the guys to talk about the Kings win and update everyone on his return after injury.  That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

 

Hour 2

AUBURN HILLS, MI - JANUARY 23: Darren Collison #7 of the Sacramento Kings splits the defense of Reggie Jackson #1 and Marcus Morris #13 of the Detroit Pistons during the second half at the Palace of Auburn Hills on January 23, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Sacramento won the game 109-104. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys take phone calls from listeners about last night’s Kings win against the Celtics without Cousins, and what if the team should try and work through his problems.  That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Hour 3

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In the third hour of the show the guys take more calls from Kings fans. They also interview John Shurmann, NBA.com/NBA TV, to go over all the news in the NBA.  That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Hour 4

(Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the show Charles Davis joined the guys to talk about the NFL offseason, and Charles give Grant his choice for an SEC game to travel to this year. After that the guys finished the show taking phone calls.  That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

