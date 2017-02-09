Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about last night's Kings win against the Boston Celtics. Jason Jones, SacBee/KHTK Kings Insider, joins the guys to talk about the Kings win and if Cousins attitude affects the team. The guys ended the hour talking some NBA, and their thoughts about the Cavs resting players against the Thunder tonight on National Television.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys start with "Three The Hard Way." The guys also talked about Jabari Parker's knee injury, and the possibility of Johnny Manziel going to the CFL. The guys also talked about the story of Saint Louis University's basketball team who was left stranded after their bus driver abandoned them and was arrested for drunk driving.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the crazy situation at MSG last night with Charles Oakley getting into a fight and arrested at the game. Next, the guys talked about Dan Fouts comments on Terrell Owens not making the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The guys ended the show talking about Tom Brady's Jersey might not be lost, and the Patriots who might and might not travel to the White House to meet the President.

