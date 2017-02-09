WEATHER: Alerts | Weather app | Radar views | Your photos | Severe weather map | River and creek levels | Traffic WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Box Wine is Classy as Well: The Lo-Down – 2/9

February 9, 2017 4:19 PM
Filed Under: Charles Oakley, DeMarcus Cousins, NBA, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about last night’s Kings win against the Boston Celtics. Jason Jones, SacBee/KHTK Kings Insider, joins the guys to talk about the Kings win and if Cousins attitude affects the team.  The guys ended the hour talking some NBA, and their thoughts about the Cavs resting players against the Thunder tonight on National Television.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys start with “Three The Hard Way.”  The guys also talked about Jabari Parker’s knee injury, and the possibility of Johnny Manziel going to the CFL. The guys also talked about the story of Saint Louis University’s basketball team who was left stranded after their bus driver abandoned them and was arrested for drunk driving. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the crazy situation at MSG last night with Charles Oakley getting into a fight and arrested at the game.  Next, the guys talked about Dan Fouts comments on Terrell Owens not making the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The guys ended the show talking about Tom Brady’s Jersey might not be lost, and the Patriots who might and might not travel to the White House to meet the President.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

