California Drought Order Extended Amid Wet Winter

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The State Water Resource Control Board voted to extend emergency drought regulations statewide for at least another three months.
The ruling comes despite a month of winter storms that has left the state snowpack at its biggest in 22 years.
The vote came the same day much of Northern California was under a flood watch watched and warnings.
“I think the public also understands that we can have floods and drought at the same time,” Chair of the Water Resources Control Board Felicia Marcus said. “And that that’s just part of the complexity of California.”
Republican state Sen, Jim Nielsen called the emergency drought decision baseless, and wrong.
“That is an abuse of an emergency power that was supposed to be used for emergency situations,” Nielsen said.
The decision continues to ban Californians from watering lawns 48 hours after rain, hosing off sidewalks, and doing any watering that sends runoff into streets.
California’s 400 water agencies will also have to continue reporting their water use every month to the Water Resources Control Board.