Citrus Heights Police Call Off Search For Early Morning Burglar

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — The Citrus Heights Police Department has called off a search for a man who allegedly burglarized a home on Iron Bark Court this morning.
A woman woke up around 3:05 a.m. to find a male intruder inside her home, Sgt. Shaun Gualco of the Citrus Heights Police Department said.
A perimeter was set up near the rear of the court, near I-80 and Antelope Road.
The Sacramento Police Department assisted by providing a K-9 unit. Police searched for over an hour but were unable to locate the suspect.
Officers are now investigating to determine what may have been stolen from the residence.
Gualco reminds locals to lock their doors and windows when they go to sleep.