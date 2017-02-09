WEATHER: Alerts | Weather app | Radar views | Your photos | Severe weather map | River and creek levels | Traffic

Drug Dealer Gets 8 Years For Pregnant Woman’s Death

February 9, 2017 8:45 PM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – A northeast Ohio drug dealer has pleaded guilty in the overdose death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child and been sentenced to eight years in prison.

The Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/2kHgtcq) reports 22-year-old Rashon Williams was sentenced Tuesday on charges including involuntary manslaughter and heroin trafficking.

The Akron man tearfully apologized to the woman’s mother and other relatives in court.

Williams was suspected of providing the drug that led to the August death of 26-year-old Megan Carlson, of Cuyahoga Falls. Authorities determined she had used carfentanil, a drug that is far more potent than heroin and is sometimes used to sedate elephants.

Carlson’s mother said that Carlson was an addict who had been in recovery for over two years before she died.

 

