HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate recap the Sacramento Kings’ surprise win over the Boston Celtics last night, Charles Oakley getting ejected from the Madison Square Garden, and changes to the MiLB rules for Morning Brew. Then, the gang rank the biggest wins of the season for the Kings. Then, more on potential rule changes in Major League Baseball.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk Kings and their win over the Celtics before 4 Down Territory featuring Tom Brady, Kyle Shanahan, Tony Dungy, and Terrell Owens. Then, an extended Kings talk segment full of Willie Cauley Stein, Dave Joerger, Darren Collison, and more.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3:
Chris Landry shares his thoughts on Super Bowl 51 and spends some time breaking down the San Francisco 49ers on The Drive. Finally, Dave, Kayte, and Nate wrap up the show with more Kings talk.
Listen to the whole hour here:
Listen to the Chris Landry interview here: