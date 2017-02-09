Rain Brings Flooding Toward Sacramento County Homes

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Elle Hein is so sick of the rain, she plans to hide in her home until it stops.

But down the street from her home, the Cosumnes River is near flood stage and forcing road closures. Behind the concrete wall on Franklin Boulevard, you can’t see the bottom of the road. And Snodgrass Slough is so full, it’s a foot away from overtopping Lambert Road.

“We want residents to be able to evacuate if needed,” said Matt Robinson with Sacramento County’s Department of Water Resources.

The department is urging the town of Point Pleasant to stock up on sandbags and head for higher ground.

“Remember, the ground is also saturated, so all extra rain isn’t being soaked into the ground,” said Robinson.

Problem is, the locals don’t seem to mind.

“I know worry, I live here for 45 years. And I’m OK,” said Miguel Barragan who’s not evacuating.

OK for now. But the heavy rain this week is forcing more water releases. At the Nimbus Dam, all the gates are open – gushing water into rivers and reservoirs.

“Ready for some sunshine,” said Elle Hein.

It’ll be soggy before it’s sunny again. And Elle’s counting on sandbags to keep her dry.