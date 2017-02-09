WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Sacramento Police Negotiating With Suspect After Vehicle Pursuit

February 9, 2017 4:07 AM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department is in a standoff near a 7/11 on Northgate Blvd. after a vehicle pursuit that started in the area of Sunbeam and Richards Blvd. lead them through the Del Paso Heights area.

Police attempted to stop the suspect in an SUV around 3:19 Thursday morning. The suspect began evading police immediately.

The vehicle stopped near El Camino Ave. briefly around 3:42 before the pursuit continued to its current location. The vehicle lost its front wheel during the pursuit.

Police are currently negotiating with the suspect.

