Sacramento Police Negotiating With Suspect After Vehicle Pursuit

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department is in a standoff near a 7/11 on Northgate Blvd. after a vehicle pursuit that started in the area of Sunbeam and Richards Blvd. lead them through the Del Paso Heights area.
Police attempted to stop the suspect in an SUV around 3:19 Thursday morning. The suspect began evading police immediately.
The vehicle stopped near El Camino Ave. briefly around 3:42 before the pursuit continued to its current location. The vehicle lost its front wheel during the pursuit.
Police are currently negotiating with the suspect.