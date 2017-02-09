‘Senior Assassination’ Game Banned From Manteca School

MANTECA (CBS13) – A popular high school senior tradition has been barred from a local high school.
Sierra High School officials say they only just recently learned about a game called “Senior Assassination” being played on campus.
In a post to their Facebook page on Wednesday, officials stressed that the game is not sanctioned by the school or allowed to be played on campus.
“Any students caught participating in this activity during such times will be disciplined accordingly,” the school wrote. “This activity can lead to dangerous and unsafe situations as evidenced by various schools around the valley, including our own.”
Officials say the discipline could lead to the student being prohibited from participating in the graduation ceremony.
The game is an elimination contest usually featuring players using mock weapons, like Nerf guns. This is probably the reason for the heightened concern from school officials.
Some community members were all for the prohibition.
“Thank you for this statement,” wrote one parent. “As many neighborhood online pages are encouraging this activity – which seems dangerous in our current political climate.”
While others lamented how it was a game everyone played.
“Oh how I remember this game. I had nerf darts all over my home for about a month!” wrote another commenter.