Steph Curry Defends Controversial Comment He Made About Trump

February 9, 2017 10:37 AM
OAKLAND (CBS) – Golden State star Steph Curry is defending his comments about President Donald Trump.

Curry told reporters after the Warriors 132-92 win over Chicago Wednesday night that he “needed to say, what I needed to say.”

Earlier in the day, in an interview with the San Jose Mercury News, Curry was asked about comments made by Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank in support of Trump, calling him an asset for the nation.

Curry has a lucrative endorsement deal with the sports shoe and apparel company and is very much the public face of the company.

“I agree with that description,” Curry told the newspaper, “if you remove the ‘et’ from asset.”

