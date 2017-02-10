WEATHER: Alerts | Weather app | Radar views | Your photos | Severe weather map | River and creek levels | Traffic

3 People Burned In Fire At Morse Avenue Apartment Complex

February 10, 2017 6:47 AM
Filed Under: Metro Fire, sacramento county

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Fire crews say three people were burned in a fire at an apartment complex Friday morning.

The scene is on the 3700 block of Morse Avenue.

Metro Fire responded to the scene just before 6 a.m. and found three people had been burned. Authorities have not commented on their conditions.

Crews were able to knock down the fire, but multiple units were affected. Metro Fire says about 10 people have been displaced.

It is unclear what started the fire. Investigators are at the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia