3 People Burned In Fire At Morse Avenue Apartment Complex

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Fire crews say three people were burned in a fire at an apartment complex Friday morning.
The scene is on the 3700 block of Morse Avenue.
Metro Fire responded to the scene just before 6 a.m. and found three people had been burned. Authorities have not commented on their conditions.
Crews were able to knock down the fire, but multiple units were affected. Metro Fire says about 10 people have been displaced.
It is unclear what started the fire. Investigators are at the scene.