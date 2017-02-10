WEATHER: Alerts | Weather app | Radar views | Your photos | Severe weather map | River and creek levels | Traffic

Banned in MSG: The Lo-Down – 2/10

February 10, 2017 5:17 PM
Filed Under: Charles Oakley, Joe Montana, NBA, Oakland Raiders, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down, Tom Brady

Hour 1

(credit: Otto Greule/ALLSPORT

(credit: Otto Greule/ALLSPORT

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys star the show talking about Jason’s UCLA getting the win over Oregon last night.  They also talked about the 49ers future with John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan meeting with Colin Kaepernick.  Also, a Joe Montana gave his thoughts about people saying that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

(Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

(Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about Kevin Durant’s return to OKC since leaving the Thunder for the Warriors.  Then they got in to “Three The Hard Way.”  This lead to a longer discussion of the problems with the New York Knicks franchise. The guys also talked about an autograph session that Tom Brady has, and talked about their favorite autographs that they own. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

Magic Johnson (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

Magic Johnson (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

In the the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys the guys preview tonight’s Kings Hawks game. They also talked about Magic Johnson wanting to “Call the Shots” for the Lakers.  The guys ended the show talking about the Raiders with Reggie McKenzie’s thought on Aldon Smith, and if the Raiders are still going to Las Vegas.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Listen to hour three here:

You can subscribe to The Lo-Down Podcast here

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia