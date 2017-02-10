Hour 1
In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys star the show talking about Jason's UCLA getting the win over Oregon last night. They also talked about the 49ers future with John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan meeting with Colin Kaepernick. Also, a Joe Montana gave his thoughts about people saying that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time.
Hour 2
In the second hour of the show the guys talked about Kevin Durant's return to OKC since leaving the Thunder for the Warriors. Then they got in to "Three The Hard Way." This lead to a longer discussion of the problems with the New York Knicks franchise. The guys also talked about an autograph session that Tom Brady has, and talked about their favorite autographs that they own.
Hour 3
In the the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys the guys preview tonight's Kings Hawks game. They also talked about Magic Johnson wanting to "Call the Shots" for the Lakers. The guys ended the show talking about the Raiders with Reggie McKenzie's thought on Aldon Smith, and if the Raiders are still going to Las Vegas.
