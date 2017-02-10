College Student Wins Super Bowl Date Bet With Genie Bouchard

The New England Patriots 25 point comeback in Super Bowl LI was one of the greatest moments in NFL history. It might have been the greatest moment of 20 year old John Goehrke’s life as well.
At halftime, the Atlanta Falcons led the Patriots by a score of 21-3, leading a lot of social media users to declare the game over. One of those users was tennis star Genie Bouchard who tweeted out:
I knew Atlanta would win btw—
Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 06, 2017
At the time, this looked like a normal tweet about the biggest football game of the season but Goehrke saw it as an opportunity and tweeted back to the tennis star.
@geniebouchard if patriots win we go on a date?—
TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 06, 2017
So...where do you live? twitter.com/geniebouchard/…—
Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 06, 2017
The Sacramento Bee reports that after the Patriots win, Bouchard has made steps to meet Goehrke. She says “I’ll fly him out (to a tournament), but besides that he has to be the gentleman and, you know, organize a fun date night.”
His response? Goehrke says “That would be awesome.”