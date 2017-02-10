WEATHER: Alerts | Weather app | Radar views | Your photos | Severe weather map | River and creek levels | Traffic

Data Company Moving Its Headquarters From California To Missouri

February 10, 2017 9:40 AM
Filed Under: Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A California-based automotive data analysis company is moving its headquarters to Kansas City, Missouri.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens announced AutoAlert’s decision on Friday.

The company will get as much $9.2 million in tax incentives if it comes through on pledges to create about 300 jobs.

A release from Missouri’s Department of Economic Development says AutoAlert picked Kansas City because of its growing downtown area, access to tech talent and available transportation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

