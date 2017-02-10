Multiple Levee Breaches Reported In Wilton Area

WILTON (CBS13) — Three levee breaches have been reported in a Sacramento County levee.
The levee breaches were confirmed by a Sacramento County Sheriff’s helicopter.
One of the breaches is confirmed to be in the area of Green Road.
A shelter in place order has been put into effect from the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services.
An evacuation center is open at Pleasant Grove High School at 9531 Bond Rd in Elk Grove for those who are not currently at their homes.
We’ll continue to monitor the situation and have the latest on the CBS13 News at 10.
What’s the difference between a breach and a break in the levee?