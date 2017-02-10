WEATHER: Alerts | Weather app | Radar views | Your photos | Severe weather map | River and creek levels | Traffic

Multiple Levee Breaches Reported In Wilton Area

February 10, 2017 8:16 PM

WILTON (CBS13) — Three levee breaches have been reported in a Sacramento County levee.

The levee breaches were confirmed by a Sacramento County Sheriff’s helicopter.

One of the breaches is confirmed to be in the area of Green Road.

A shelter in place order has been put into effect from the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services.

An evacuation center is open at Pleasant Grove High School at 9531 Bond Rd in Elk Grove for those who are not currently at their homes.

We’ll continue to monitor the situation and have the latest on the CBS13 News at 10.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Mary Margaret McQueary Boune says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    What’s the difference between a breach and a break in the levee?

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia