WEATHER: Alerts | Weather app | Radar views | Your photos | Severe weather map | River and creek levels | Traffic WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Shanahan Makes 1st Hires For New 49ers Coaching Staff

February 10, 2017 3:42 PM
Filed Under: 49ers, football, Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco, San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has hired the first six members of his new staff.

The 49ers announced the additions on Friday, a day after Shanahan’s introductory news conference.

The new members of the staff are: Jon Embree (assistant head coach/tight ends), Bobby Turner (running backs), Rich Scangarello (quarterbacks), Ray Wright (head strength and conditioning), T.C. McCartney (offensive assistant) and Nick Kray (administrative assistant to the head coach).

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia