Sheriff: Man Kidnapped Teen, Sexually Assaulted Her At Gunpoint

February 10, 2017 5:46 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Authorities have arrested a Los Angeles man they believe kidnapped a high school student at gunpoint, sexually assaulted her and tried to force her into prostitution.

Thirty-three-year-old Jaisen Lacount was arrested Thursday. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Authorities say the underage girl was waiting for a bus near school on Feb. 1 when a driver pulled up and ordered her into his pickup truck.

Officials say he drove her around for hours, sexually assaulted her and told her he was going to be her pimp.

Investigators say the terrified girl agreed and was given condoms and forced out of the truck in her underwear.

She called her mother and detectives quickly identified a suspect.

Lacount was arrested in Lakewood, where he allegedly planned to meet the girl.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

