Sheriff Warns Highway 50 GPS Detours May Lead To Worse Conditions

February 10, 2017 8:51 PM

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The closure of Highway 50 has some residents following their GPS into other closed roads.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be cautious when trying to find a way around the closure, and if it’s a road you’re not familiar with and you see snow on the road, or the road turn to dirt, it’s time to turn around.

The sheriff’s office recommends using Highway 88 to the south and Interstate 80 to the north, but also checking to see if they’re open first.

Here are the roads to avoid in the Winter

  • Mormon Emigrant Trail
  • Wentworth Springs Road
  • White Meadows Road
  • Wright’s Lake Road
  • Silver Fork Road

 

 

