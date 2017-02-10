BREAKING: Crews responding to train derailment south of Elk Grove

Crews Responding To Train Derailment South Of Elk Grove

February 10, 2017 12:57 PM
Filed Under: sacramento county

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Crews are responding to a train derailment south of Elk Grove, Cosumnes Fire says.

The scene is near Highway 99 and Dillard Road.

Cosumnes Fire says it’s a freight train on a trestle that derailed. They have not been able to contact the train’s engineer.

The Cosumnes River, which is swelling due to recent storms, runs through the area. However, authorities have not commented on whether wet weather is to blame for the derailment.

More information to come. Stick with CBS13 for updates. 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia