HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk Kyle Shanahan’s press conference with the 49ers, the NBA’s new social media rules, and preview Kings vs Hawks for Morning Brew. Then, the gang break down Kyle Shanahan’s and John Lynch’s introductory press conferences yesterday afternoon. Sacramento Kings President Chris Granger joins The Drive to give an update on the new restaurants and stores opening near the Golden 1 Center, plus a preview of the Reno Bighorns coming to Sacramento.
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the drama between Charles Oakley and the New York Knicks before 4 Down Territory featuring the Oakland Raiders, Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch, and Louis Riddick. Then, USA Today’s Sam Amick joins The Drive to discuss all of the latest around the NBA from the new twitter rules to Charles Oakley vs the Knicks.
HOUR 3:
KHTK’s own Grant Napear joins Dave, Kayte, and Nate in studio for half an hour to talk traveling and the Sacramento Kings. Then, Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison joins The Drive to preview Kings vs Hawks tonight and address his comments made after the win vs Boston. Finally, some last minute sports stories to end the week.
