WEATHER: Alerts | Weather app | Radar views | Your photos | Severe weather map | River and creek levels | Traffic

Welcome to the Jungle; The Drive – 02/10/17

February 10, 2017 9:57 AM
Filed Under: Atlanta Hawks, Darren Collison, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan, Sacramento Kings, Samsung, San Francisco 49ers

HOUR 1:

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 01: Offensive Coordinator Kyle Shanahan watches a Super Bowl LI practice on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk Kyle Shanahan’s press conference with the 49ers, the NBA’s new social media rules, and preview Kings vs Hawks for Morning Brew. Then, the gang break down Kyle Shanahan’s and John Lynch’s introductory press conferences yesterday afternoon. Sacramento Kings President Chris Granger joins The Drive to give an update on the new restaurants and stores opening near the Golden 1 Center, plus a preview of the Reno Bighorns coming to Sacramento.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Chris Granger interview here:

 

HOUR 2:

(Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

(Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the drama between Charles Oakley and the New York Knicks before 4 Down Territory featuring the Oakland Raiders, Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch, and Louis Riddick. Then, USA Today’s Sam Amick joins The Drive to discuss all of the latest around the NBA from the new twitter rules to Charles Oakley vs the Knicks.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Sam Amick interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 13: Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers goes up for a shot on DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on January 13, 2017 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

KHTK’s own Grant Napear joins Dave, Kayte, and Nate in studio for half an hour to talk traveling and the Sacramento Kings. Then, Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison joins The Drive to preview Kings vs Hawks tonight and address his comments made after the win vs Boston. Finally, some last minute sports stories to end the week.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Darren Collison interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia