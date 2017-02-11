Activists Rally At Planned Parenthood Centers In California

February 11, 2017 12:54 PM
Filed Under: california, Los Angeles, Planned Parenthood, Rally

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Several dozen people have gathered outside of a Planned Parenthood health center in Los Angeles protesting the group’s federal funding.

About 50 people prayed, marched and chanted Saturday morning outside Planned Parenthood’s Van Nuys Health Center in the San Fernando Valley.

Some held signs that read: “Pray To End Abortion” and “Defund Planned Parenthood.” They rallied in front of the health center located in a strip shopping center along the busy six-lane Van Nuys Boulevard.

In Northern California, more than 100 abortion-rights activists dressed in pink hats and coats rallied along the sidewalks outside of a Planned Parenthood center in Roseville. They unfurled a large banner and chanted “Women’s rights are human rights!”

Several additional gatherings were also planned at other Planned Parenthood locations across California.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia