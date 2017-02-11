Authorities Issue Evacuation Notice For Point Pleasant Area

February 11, 2017 7:45 AM
Filed Under: evacuation, flooding, Point Pleasant, weather

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Sacramento County Office Of Emergency Services officials have issued an evacuation notice for the Point Pleasant area of southern Sacramento county.  According to an audio message issued by the officials, the water level in the area is expected to rise and are asking residents to leave the area.

According to Sacramento OES officials, safe routes for evacuation include Franklin and Bruceville heading north.

For a full list of road closures visit the Sacramento County Department of Transportation website.

