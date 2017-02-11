Homicide Suspects Arrested In Butte County

CLIPPER MILLS (CBS13) — Around 6:30 this morning, a Butte County Sheriff SWAT Team, along with California Department of Corrections, California Highway Patrol, and Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant at 11857 La Porte Rd. in Clipper Mills. Law Enforcement Officials had previously obtained information that led them to believe Shasta County homicide suspect Kane Harrison, and his girlfriend Fawn Watkins, were residing at the residence.
Hours later the crews surrounded the residence and learned the suspects were inside.
A search warrant was issued for the residence. The SWAT Team negotiators used a PA system for several hours in an attempt to convince Harrison and Watkins to exit the residence safely. When they refused to exit, the team inserted non-lethal chemical agents into the residence.
The two exited the residence a short time after deployment of the agents and were taken into custody.
No civilians or law enforcement personnel were injured during this operation.
Harrison was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Shasta County and booked into the Butte County Jail. Watkins was questioned by Shasta County authorities and released.