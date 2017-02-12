Evacuation Notice Issued Due to Hazardous Situation With Oroville Dam Emergency Spillway

5:15 p.m. UPDATE:
Officials have ordered residents near the Oroville Dam in Northern California to evacuate the area, saying a “hazardous situation is developing” after an emergency spillway severely eroded.
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says the emergency spillway could fail within an hour unleashing uncontrolled flood waters from Lake Oroville.
The department says people in downstream areas need to leave the area immediately.
It says residents of Oroville, a town of 16,000 people, should head north toward Chico and that other cities should follow orders from their local law enforcement agencies.
Water began flowing over the emergency spillway at dam on Saturday for the first time in its nearly 50-year history after heavy rainfall.
—
The Feather river will experience a rapid rise in water level affecting surrounding areas as the main spillway releases are increased to 100,000 cfs from the current 55,000 cfs. We have a crew on the way to the Dam.
An evacuation center has been set up at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico.
Here is the full text of the alert:
Flash Flood Statement
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
447 PM PST SUN FEB 12 2017
CAC007-140015-
/O.CON.KSTO.FF.W.0001.000000T0000Z-170214T0015Z/
/00000.3.DM.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
BUTTE CA-
447 PM PST SUN FEB 12 2017
…A FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM FAILURE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
415 PM PST MONDAY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BUTTE COUNTY… At 441 PM PST
* Flash Flood Warning for… A Dam Failure in… South central Butte
County in northern California…
* Until 415 PM PST Monday
* At 445 PM PST, Officials now anticipate a failure of the
auxiliary spillway in 60 minutes. Residents of Oroville should
evacuate in a northward direction such as towards Chico.
Other city’s should follow the orders of their local law
enforcement. Operation of the auxiliary spillway has lead to severe
erosion that has lead to a failure of the structure. Failure of the
auxiliary spillway structure will result in an uncontrolled release
of flood waters from Lake Oroville.
Immediate evacuation from the low levels of Oroville areas
downstream is ordered. From Oroville to Gridley…low level areas
around the feather river will experience rapid river rises.
This is not a Drill. This is not a Drill. Repeat this is not a
drill.
* Locations impacted include…
Oroville, Palermo, Gridley, Thermalito, South Oroville, Oroville
Dam, Oroville East and Wyandotte.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.
One Comment
