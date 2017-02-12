Evacuation Notice Issued Due to Hazardous Situation With Oroville Dam Emergency Spillway

5:15 p.m. UPDATE:

Officials have ordered residents near the Oroville Dam in Northern California to evacuate the area, saying a “hazardous situation is developing” after an emergency spillway severely eroded.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says the emergency spillway could fail within an hour unleashing uncontrolled flood waters from Lake Oroville.

The department says people in downstream areas need to leave the area immediately.

It says residents of Oroville, a town of 16,000 people, should head north toward Chico and that other cities should follow orders from their local law enforcement agencies.

Water began flowing over the emergency spillway at dam on Saturday for the first time in its nearly 50-year history after heavy rainfall.

—

OROVILLE (CBS13/AP) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation notice for the low levels of Oroville and areas downstream from the Oroville Dam.

The emergency spillway is eroding which could lead to a failure of the structure sending an uncontrolled release of flood water from Lake Oroville

The Feather river will experience a rapid rise in water level affecting surrounding areas as the main spillway releases are increased to 100,000 cfs from the current 55,000 cfs. We have a crew on the way to the Dam.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico.

Evacuation shelter for residents evacuated from #Oroville located at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico. 2357 Fair St, Chico #spillway — Butte County, CA (@CountyofButte) February 13, 2017

Here is the full text of the alert: