Politician Claims Site In His Name Hijacked To Advertise Porn

February 12, 2017 11:38 AM
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) – A federal lawsuit by an Orange County politician alleges that a website in his name was “hijacked” and repurposed to advertise pornography.

The suit filed last week by Costa Mesa City Councilman Allan Mansoor claims an unknown party took control of a site bearing his name after the domain registration expired in 2015.

The Los Angeles Times reports Sunday that the repurposed website featured explicit appraisals of porn sites, complete with links to explicit material. The newspaper says the site was taken down Friday. It’s unclear who took over the domain.

The suit, which was first reported by the OC Weekly newspaper, says whoever hijacked the site caused Mansoor to suffer embarrassment and emotional distress.

Mansoor is seeking unspecified financial damages and return of the domain name.

