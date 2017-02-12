Suspect Wounded During Gunbattle With Sacramento Police

February 12, 2017 11:25 AM
Filed Under: gun battle, Sacramento Police, suspect, WOUNDED

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento authorities say a man shot and wounded by police during a gunbattle with officers is a 28-year-old suspected in a previous shooting this month.

Police say Armani Lee had been under surveillance by an undercover team and opened fire when officers moved in to arrest him Friday. Officials say an officer ducked to avoid getting hit, then fired back as Lee fled.

Two other officers and a sheriff’s deputy also shot at Lee. He was struck multiple times and hospitalized in stable condition.

The Sacramento Bee reported Saturday that Lee was wanted for a parole violation and is suspected in a North Sacramento shooting that occurred Feb. 4.

None of the four law enforcement officers involved was injured in the incident.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia