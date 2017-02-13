5 Questions The Giants Will Have To Answer In 2017

With spring training going on, San Francisco Giants fans have a lot to look forward to. There are also some unanswered questions that will come to light in the 2017 season.

SF Gate has a list of the top five questions facing the Giants this season. Check it out below:

1. How does the new bullpen stack up?

The Giants have had a turnaround of pitchers, with Sergio Romo, Santiago Casilla and Javier Lopez gone in favor of newbies like Hunter Strickland, Josh Osich, Steven Okert and Derek Law. With everything the former group provided, is the latter strong enough to keep up?

2. Who’s in left?

It’s Jarrett Parker and Mac Williamson in the battle of the corner outfielders. More recently, Michael Morse and Justin Ruggiano were added to the mix. The question is, which one will step up?

3. How will the World Baseball Classic affect the team?

The team has three players set to participate in the World Baseball Classic: Buster Posey, Johnny Cueto and Brandon Crawford. This leaves the potential for injuries, and can cause a “deleterious effect” for some. With three of the strongest players taking part, fans are hoping the WBC doesn’t backfire on the team.

4. Who will be the fifth starter?

The question of the final spot in the rotation between three pitchers leaves many wondering. Matt Cain, Tyler Beede, and Ty Blach all have potential to land the position. Fans will just have to wait and see.

5. Who’s going to be defending third?

Eduardo Nuñez had the job entering the offseason, but many took note of Conor Gillaspie’s skills throughout the postseason. Manager Bruce Bochy may have a right-left platoon on his hands.