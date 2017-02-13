Best Bagels And Lox In Sacramento

Whether you are on your way into work, school or just satisfying a craving, bagels have a way of hitting the spot. In Sacramento, there are many wonderful bagel shops to choose from. The following is a list of bagel and lox places that are considered the best that Sacramento has to offer.
1607 10th St.
Sacramento, CA 95814
(916) 448-3331
www.facebook.com/pages/Bagel-Time
Bagel Time is one the best bagel shops in downtown Sacramento. Faithfully serving this area for many years now, Bagel Time has a wonderful variety of bagel flavors, breakfast bagels, sandwich bagels and more. The staff is very friendly and accommodating, while the bagels are delicious. Bagel Time is only open from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every weekday. They are closed on the weekends.
2546 24th St
Sacramento, CA 95818
(916) 736-1698
www.yelp.com/biz/river-city-bagels-sacramento
River City Bagels offers more than just bagels, they also offer salads, soups, wraps, sandwiches, breakfast burritos, teriyaki dishes and more. Stop in for a bagel and leave with a full stomach. Their bagel selection includes the traditional flavors and some interesting ones like the pizza bagel and the jalapeno bagel. Customers can also order a half dozen or dozen bagels to take with them for the week.
1580 W. El Camino Ave., Suite 1
Sacramento, CA 95833
(916) 929-7800
www.yelp.com/biz/main-street-bagel-cafe-sacramento-2
Main Street Bagel Café is located a few minutes away from downtown Sacramento. This shop has a variety of regular bagels to choose from. Additionally, it has gourmet bagels like spinach parmesan and score garlic. There’s also a selection of cream cheese spreads to add to your bagels. Main Street also offers breakfast sandwiches, bagel sandwiches, roll sandwiches, espressos and coffees. Whether it’s breakfast or lunch, Main Street Bagel Café is a great option for all of your bagel needs.
4701 H St.
Sacramento, CA 95819
(916) 451-9895
www.yelp.com/biz/sacramento-bagel-sacramento
Sacramento Bagel is open daily and has convenient hours to meet the needs of both the breakfast and lunch crowds. There’s a nice selection of bagels from the traditional ones to specialized ones. Additionally, customers can order up to 12 bagels if desired. And, they have a wide selection of toppings. If you want a little bit more than just a bagel, they offer breakfast and lunch sandwiches, pastries, salads, healthy wraps and a wide range of beverages.
2731 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
(916) 736-2544
www.facebook.com/BroadwayDonutsSacramento
To some people, bagels and donuts go hand-in-hand. One of the best places in Sacramento for bagels and donuts, is Broadway Donuts. Located closer to East Sacramento, just 10 minutes from downtown, this donut shop has a wide range of breakfast items that will make your mouth water. Come in for a bagel and treat yourself to old fashioned donuts. These aren’t the skimpy thin-baked donuts. No, these are the fulfilling, delicious and traditional ones. They open daily at 4 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. In addition to delicious foods, the service is prompt, professional and friendly.
