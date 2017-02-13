Best Bagels And Lox In Sacramento

By Rick Rockwell Whether you are on your way into work, school or just satisfying a craving, bagels have a way of hitting the spot. In Sacramento, there are many wonderful bagel shops to choose from. The following is a list of bagel and lox places that are considered the best that Sacramento has to offer.

Bagel Time

1607 10th St.

Sacramento, CA 95814

(916) 448-3331

www.facebook.com/pages/Bagel-Time 1607 10th St.Sacramento, CA 95814(916) 448-3331 Bagel Time is one the best bagel shops in downtown Sacramento. Faithfully serving this area for many years now, Bagel Time has a wonderful variety of bagel flavors, breakfast bagels, sandwich bagels and more. The staff is very friendly and accommodating, while the bagels are delicious. Bagel Time is only open from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every weekday. They are closed on the weekends.

River City Bagels

2546 24th St

Sacramento, CA 95818

(916) 736-1698

www.yelp.com/biz/river-city-bagels-sacramento 2546 24th StSacramento, CA 95818(916) 736-1698 River City Bagels offers more than just bagels, they also offer salads, soups, wraps, sandwiches, breakfast burritos, teriyaki dishes and more. Stop in for a bagel and leave with a full stomach. Their bagel selection includes the traditional flavors and some interesting ones like the pizza bagel and the jalapeno bagel. Customers can also order a half dozen or dozen bagels to take with them for the week.

Main Street Bagel Café

1580 W. El Camino Ave., Suite 1

Sacramento, CA 95833

(916) 929-7800

www.yelp.com/biz/main-street-bagel-cafe-sacramento-2 1580 W. El Camino Ave., Suite 1Sacramento, CA 95833(916) 929-7800 Main Street Bagel Café is located a few minutes away from downtown Sacramento. This shop has a variety of regular bagels to choose from. Additionally, it has gourmet bagels like spinach parmesan and score garlic. There’s also a selection of cream cheese spreads to add to your bagels. Main Street also offers breakfast sandwiches, bagel sandwiches, roll sandwiches, espressos and coffees. Whether it’s breakfast or lunch, Main Street Bagel Café is a great option for all of your bagel needs.

Sacramento Bagel

4701 H St.

Sacramento, CA 95819

(916) 451-9895

www.yelp.com/biz/sacramento-bagel-sacramento 4701 H St.Sacramento, CA 95819(916) 451-9895 Sacramento Bagel is open daily and has convenient hours to meet the needs of both the breakfast and lunch crowds. There’s a nice selection of bagels from the traditional ones to specialized ones. Additionally, customers can order up to 12 bagels if desired. And, they have a wide selection of toppings. If you want a little bit more than just a bagel, they offer breakfast and lunch sandwiches, pastries, salads, healthy wraps and a wide range of beverages.