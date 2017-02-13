Bray Wyatt Takes Home WWE Championship Title

The WWE 2017 Elimination Chamber was Sunday night, and Bray Wyatt took home the title.
According to CBS Sports, Wyatt won the WWE championship, while Naomi won for the women’s championship.
Wyatt defeated both John Cena and AJ Styles to reach the championship title. His win marks the 11th time in 19 Elimination Chamber matches that the champion was not able to defend his title.
Wyatt will go on to compete in WrestleMania 33 against Randy Orton, winner of the 2017 Royal Rumble. That match is seven weeks away.