OROVILLE DAM SPILLWAY SITUATION: Nearly 200K remain evacuated | List of evac centers | Weather forecast

Bray Wyatt Takes Home WWE Championship Title

February 13, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, John Cena, wwe

The WWE 2017 Elimination Chamber was Sunday night, and Bray Wyatt took home the title.

According to CBS Sports, Wyatt won the WWE championship, while Naomi won for the women’s championship.

Wyatt defeated both John Cena and AJ Styles to reach the championship title. His win marks the 11th time in 19 Elimination Chamber matches that the champion was not able to defend his title.

Wyatt will go on to compete in WrestleMania 33 against Randy Orton, winner of the 2017 Royal Rumble. That match is seven weeks away.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia