Caltrans: Highway 50 In Sierra Closed At Least Until Monday Night Due To Mudslides

KYBURZ (CBS13) – Authorities say Highway 50 in the Sierra will be closed indefinitely due to mudslides.

Caltrans closed the freeway on Friday after a slide came down near Sand Flat. The slide covered all four lanes of traffic.

Another slide then came down between Whitehall and Kyburz on Saturday. Despite the slide being smaller, it’s on a steep slope that’s complicating access.

Hwy 50 Update pic.twitter.com/PwetjxaR6n — CHP South Lake Tahoe (@CHPSouthLake) February 13, 2017

The third slide happened a little after the second. Caltrans says that area, a narrow two-lane part of Highway 50 about two miles east of Kyburz, has been slipping for the past few days.

Crews from Caltrans and an emergency contractor are working the clear the mudslides.

Caltrans warns that Highway 50 will be closed at least through Monday night, and possibly longer.

Even the Nevada side of Highway 50 at Cave Rock remains closed due to a slide.