HBO To Make André the Giant Documentary

February 13, 2017 12:51 PM
If you ever wanted to know more about André the Giant, HBO has you covered.

According to Sports Illustrated, the documentary will be co-produced by HBO Sports, the WWE and the Bill Simmons Media Group.

Simmons says “We always hear about unicorns these days—André was the ultimate unicorn. He’s a true legend. Everyone who ever crossed paths with him has an André story—and usually four or five.”

Weighing in at 505 lbs., the French-born wrestler became one of WWE’s most famous performer in the 80s. He died at age 46 from a heart attack in 1993.

There is no release date for the film as of yet.

Which athlete do you think should get a movie made after them next?

