HBO To Make André the Giant Documentary

If you ever wanted to know more about André the Giant, HBO has you covered.
According to Sports Illustrated, the documentary will be co-produced by HBO Sports, the WWE and the Bill Simmons Media Group.
Simmons says “We always hear about unicorns these days—André was the ultimate unicorn. He’s a true legend. Everyone who ever crossed paths with him has an André story—and usually four or five.”
Weighing in at 505 lbs., the French-born wrestler became one of WWE’s most famous performer in the 80s. He died at age 46 from a heart attack in 1993.
There is no release date for the film as of yet.
Which athlete do you think should get a movie made after them next?