Kyle Shanahan Adds 3 More Coaches To 49ers Staff

February 13, 2017 4:54 PM
Filed Under: 49ers, Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco, San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has added three new members of his coaching staff.

Shanahan announced Monday that Mike McDaniel will be the team’s new run game specialist, Mike LaFleur will be wide receivers coach and Taylor Embree will be offensive quality control coach.

McDaniel and LaFleur both worked in Atlanta with Shanahan when he was offensive coordinator for the Falcons.

Embree is the son of 49ers assistant head coach and tight ends coach Jon Embree.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

 

