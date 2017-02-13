OROVILLE DAM SPILLWAY SITUATION: Nearly 200K remain evacuated | List of evac centers | Weather forecast

Listen Up, Commoners: The Lo-Down – 2/13

February 13, 2017 3:13 PM
Filed Under: Bruno Mars, DeMarcus Cousins, Grammys, NFL, Oakland Raiders, prince, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the Kings going 4 and 2 in their homestand, and Demarcus Cousins getting his 17th technical of the year.  The guys then talked about what to expect from the Kings in the last 2 games before the All-Star break.  Finally, the guys ended the hour talking about the situation with the Knicks, and James Dolan bringing former Knicks players.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

In the second hour of the show the guys give some of their best and worse of the weekend and then got in to “Three The Hard Way.”  Next, Ken went off on Bruno Mars tribute to Prince.  The guys ended the hour talking about the Grammys overall and what their thoughts were.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Outside linebacker Aldon Smith #99 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at O.co Coliseum on November 15, 2015 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the show the guys talked with Kevin Frazier, Entertainment Tonight, closed up the thoughts on the Grammys from last night.  Next, the guys talked about the breaking news of Aldon Smith being investigated for a domestic incident, and how this will not help him get reinstated in the NFL.  The guys also talked some NBA before the All-Star break this weekend.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour three here:

You can subscribe to The Lo-Down Podcast here

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia