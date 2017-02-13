Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the Kings going 4 and 2 in their homestand, and Demarcus Cousins getting his 17th technical of the year. The guys then talked about what to expect from the Kings in the last 2 games before the All-Star break. Finally, the guys ended the hour talking about the situation with the Knicks, and James Dolan bringing former Knicks players.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-112.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys give some of their best and worse of the weekend and then got in to "Three The Hard Way." Next, Ken went off on Bruno Mars tribute to Prince. The guys ended the hour talking about the Grammys overall and what their thoughts were.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-213.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of the show the guys talked with Kevin Frazier, Entertainment Tonight, closed up the thoughts on the Grammys from last night. Next, the guys talked about the breaking news of Aldon Smith being investigated for a domestic incident, and how this will not help him get reinstated in the NFL. The guys also talked some NBA before the All-Star break this weekend.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-314.mp3

