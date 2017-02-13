OROVILLE DAM SPILLWAY SITUATION: Nearly 200K remain evacuated | List of evac centers | Weather forecast

Naked Women Returning To Playboy Magazine

February 13, 2017 3:45 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Naked women are back in Playboy magazine, ending a year-old ban on the nudity that made the magazine famous.

Playboy celebrated the reversal on Twitter and Facebook with the hashtag #NakedIsNormal.

The about-face came Monday with the release of Playboy’s March-April issue. The magazine had banished naked women from its print edition because it felt the content had become passe in the era of easily accessible online porn.

But Cooper Hefner, Playboy’s chief creative officer and the son of magazine founder Hugh Hefner, called the nudity ban a mistake Monday in a post on his Twitter account.

Cooper Hefner said the magazine is reclaiming its identity.

Playboy declined further comment.

The latest issue featured several pictorial spreads of nude women, including Miss March, Elizabeth Elam, and Miss April, Nina Daniele.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia