Oroville Dam Spillway Evacuations Leave City A Ghost Town

OROVILLE (CBS13) — People in Oroville have packed up and headed out of town. Police vehicles roam the streets of the downtown areas. Businesses are closed and people sightings are few and far between.

“Trying to get as much of the stuff out of here as we can,” said Jacob Smith.

He and his brothers loaded everything they could from the family run jewelry business into boxes.

“Came down to try and help mitigate any losses either from looters or, you know, if something does happen with the dam,” said Smith.

They’re now heading to higher ground and closing up the business until further notice.

“As soon as they say it’s safe, you know. I don’t want to have to do this all over again,” said Smith.

Only a few passing cars were left in town on Monday after a chaotic and quick evacuation on Sunday.

Daniel Jacobson has lived in Oroville his entire life. He evacuated last night, but on Monday, he returned to hand out left over groceries from his church.

“There’s got to be other people who are in the same boat so let’s just go to Food Maxx and give some groceries out,” said Jacobson.

The head of the town, Mayor Linda Dahlmeier, hasn’t been able to get to her home since last week.

“[I] started to cry. It was overwhelming,” said Dahlmeier.

She returned to the area from a business trip after the evacuation orders were in place.

“It’s hard, it’s difficult. My heart goes out to them. That this is a difficult time—a difficult time for all of us,” said Dahlmeier, consoling those displaced.

Wait and see is the only move for thousands on Monday night. What work can be done on the emergency spillway? How will the next storm impact progress?

“Just got to trust that they make the right decisions,” said Jacobson.