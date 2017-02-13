Oroville Dam Spillway Evacuees Search For Normalcy Amid Emergency

CHICO (CBS13) – Uncertainty at the Oroville Dam stranded thousands of residents and forced them to seek shelter elsewhere.

More than 1,100 people ended up spending the night at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds.

Even the men’s Chico State soccer team stepped up and donated their time to make every goal.

“I wouldn’t want to be just sitting there and worrying if my house was going to flood, so if I have somebody to get my mind off of anything it’s just nice,” said sophomore Justin Bethke.

They helped keep the kids busy while parents took on the worry.

“We don’t know what’s going on yet. They said we have to be here at least 72 hours,” said Lucretia Stephenson from Oroville.

Stephenson said the emergency evacuation orders came and with haste they left.

“We will worry about the house whenever we get back,” she said.

It sent people packing from Oroville to Gridley in search for higher ground.

“Everything is full, just thousands of people in the area. Hard time looking for a place to stay,” said Lon Brunken from Gridley.

Without a motel as an option, Brunken and his family of six stopped at the fairgrounds. It was a welcoming sight.

“What I’m seeing is everybody getting together and helping each other out,” he said.

But not knowing just how long they’ll be put out has many getting anxious.

“You never know what is going to happen from one minute to the next. I have faith, but I’m still worried,” said Billie Jackson from Oroville.

Volunteers and organizers said it’s no easy task feeding hundreds of mouths while trying to keep everyone calm.

“We are really just trying to keep them as comfortable as possible. We are serving hamburgers tonight, some comfort food,” said Trevor Riggen, American Red Cross spokesman.

Many are just holding on to hope they’ll have a place to go home to.

Shelters open as of February 13 at 8 p.m.

-Silver Dollar Fairgrounds

2357 Fair St., Chico, CA

-Neighborhood Church

2801 Notre Dame Blvd., Chico, CA

Call 530-343-6006

-Chico Elks

1705 Manzanita Ave., Chico, CA

Call 530-343-1431

Please note: Red cross emergency food, water, and supplies are available at fairgrounds even if fairgrounds are at full capacity.

Call 211 for county help.