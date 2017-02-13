OROVILLE DAM SPILLWAY SITUATION: Nearly 200K remain evacuated | List of evac centers | Weather forecast

Raiders’ Aldon Smith Being Investigated For Domestic Issue

February 13, 2017 2:43 PM
Filed Under: Aldon Smith, football, Oakland, Oakland Raiders, raiders

Oakland Raider Aldon Smith is being investigated following a domestic incident over the weekend, TMZ reports.

Reports sat that the Raiders’ linebacker was involved in a dispute early Saturday morning. Smith and a victim were in San Francisco at the time of the call, and each were interviewed for a police report.

Smith is currently suspended by the NFL after multiple violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

He was not arrested, but the investigation is still active.

His reps have no comment at this time.

