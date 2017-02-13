HOUR 1:
Dave is on vacation, so Nate & Kayte have you covered this week starting with a recap of the Sacramento Kings’ win over the New Orleans Pelicans. They talk the Kings win, James Dolan & the New York Knicks, plus NBA trade season on Morning Brew. Then, a more in-depth look at the story lines around the NBA.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2:
Nate & Kayte talk about DeMarcus Cousins and the adjustments he has made in recent games after picking up his 16th technical foul. Then, 4 Down Territory featuring Teddy Bridgewater, the New England Patriots, Tony Romo, and Randy Moss. Finally an extended segment on everything from the Oroville Dam situation to the drama in New York with Charles Oakley and the Knicks.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3:
Sacramento Kings insider for the Sacramento Bee, Jason Jones, joins Nate & Kayte on The Drive to talk the Kings’ 3 game win streak and the technical foul issues for DeMarcus Cousins. Then, some conversation on 76ers superstar Joel Embiid and more to end the show.
Listen to the whole hour here:
Listen to the Jason Jones interview here: