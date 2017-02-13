OROVILLE DAM SPILLWAY SITUATION: Nearly 200K remain evacuated | List of evac centers | Weather forecast

Things Are Lookin’ Up; The Drive – 02/13/17

February 13, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: Charles Oakley, DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Durant, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Sacramento Kings, Samsung

HOUR 1:

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - FEBRUARY 11: Golden State Warriors Forward Kevin Durant (35) guarding Oklahoma City Thunder Guard Russell Westbrook (0) on February 11, 2017, at the Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK. (Photo by Torrey Purvey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Torrey Purvey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dave is on vacation, so Nate & Kayte have you covered this week starting with a recap of the Sacramento Kings’ win over the New Orleans Pelicans. They talk the Kings win, James Dolan & the New York Knicks, plus NBA trade season on Morning Brew. Then, a more in-depth look at the story lines around the NBA.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

(Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

(Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Nate & Kayte talk about DeMarcus Cousins and the adjustments he has made in recent games after picking up his 16th technical foul. Then, 4 Down Territory featuring Teddy Bridgewater, the New England Patriots, Tony Romo, and Randy Moss. Finally an extended segment on everything from the Oroville Dam situation to the drama in New York with Charles Oakley and the Knicks.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

SACRAMENTO, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Arron Afflalo #40 of the Sacramento Kings handles the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the game on February 12, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Sacramento Kings insider for the Sacramento Bee, Jason Jones, joins Nate & Kayte on The Drive to talk the Kings’ 3 game win streak and the technical foul issues for DeMarcus Cousins. Then, some conversation on 76ers superstar Joel Embiid and more to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Jason Jones interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia