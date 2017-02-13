OROVILLE DAM SPILLWAY SITUATION: Nearly 200K remain evacuated | List of evac centers | Weather forecast

Three in a Row; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 2/13

February 13, 2017 7:10 PM
Filed Under: Aldon Smith, Arsenal, DeMarcus Cousins, Oakland Raiders, Rudy Gay, Sacramento Kings

Hour 1

On the Monday edition of The Grant Napear Show, hear Grant and Doug speak about NBA Commissioner Adam Silver orchestrating a meeting between James Dolan and Charles Oakley to bury the hatchet, plus with the Kings on a 3 game winning streak can they keep up the pace, that plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie only on Sports 1140 KHTK.

 

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

Current suspended Oakland Raider Aldon Smith is back in the news and not for the right reasons. Should he be granted another opportunity to play in the league, hear the fellas give their opinion on what Aldon’s Smith future will and should look like.

Listen to hour two here: 

Hour 3

DeMarcus Cousins and the Kings seem to be playing a little better, listen to the fellas as they battle with callers on how DMC is playing and if he can continue to play the same down the stretch. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie only on Sports 1140 KHTK.

 

 

 

Listen to hour three here:

Hour 4

In hour four of the show Doug and Grant talk flying and how the best airlines in the world for traveling for sports events, plus what the Sacramento Kings team plane is like. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to the full hour here:

