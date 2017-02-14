OROVILLE DAM SPILLWAY SITUATION: Nearly 200K remain evacuated | List of evac centers | Weather forecast

9 Arrested After Raid Targeting Violent MS-13 Gang In NorCal

February 14, 2017 6:57 AM
Filed Under: Homeland Security, Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Nine men believed to be affiliated with violent gang activity have been arrested in connection to a series of raids by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Santa Cruz Police Department.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the raids conducted early Monday capped a five-year investigation into gang violence in Santa Cruz. The raids targeted members of the MS-13 gang, also known as the Mara Salvatrucha gang.

Santa Cruz Deputy Police Chief Dan Flippo says he believes the department will be able to solve two recent homicides with the arrests made Monday.

Evidence is still being processed in connection to the arrests.

