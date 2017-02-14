At Least 1 Shot Inside Sacramento Golden Corral

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — At least one person was wounded after a shooting inside a Golden Corral on Tuesday sent customers diving for cover.
Sacramento police say the shooting happened inside the Golden Corral on the 7700 block of West Stockton Boulevard at before 9 p.m.
One person was transported to Kaiser South. Their condition is unknown.
A second person arrived at the hospital after the shooting, and police say they may have also been wounded during this shooting.
Police are searching a nearby apartment complex under construction, but no suspect description has been given.